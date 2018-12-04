This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fr Peter McVerry hits out at attempts to 'change the narrative' on homelessness

The housing and homeless charity is launching its 2017 annual report today.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 4 Dec 2018, 6:05 AM
35 minutes ago 1,231 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4372831
Fr Peter McVerry
Image: RollingNews.ie
Fr Peter McVerry
Fr Peter McVerry
Image: RollingNews.ie

FR PETER MCVERRY has hit out at the “worrying development” of government and State officials trying to ‘change the narrative’ around homelessness after the charity saw a record number of people use its services in 2017. 

Ahead of launching its 2017 annual report today, the charity’s founder Fr McVerry has criticised those who attempted to “minimise the problem of homelessness by declaring that ‘our housing crisis is completely normal’.”

During 2017, “it was implied that some homeless families were ‘gaming the system’,” Fr McVerry has said, and that some politicians and officials “complained that the constant media attention to the problem of homelessness is damaging to Ireland’s international reputation.”

The housing and homeless charity worked with 4,971 people in 2017 – the highest in its 34-year history representing an 8% increase year-on-year and a 40% increase in people since 2011, the charity has said. 

The charity was founded in 1983 and works to reduce homelessness in Ireland as well as tackle drug misuse. 

“Life as a homeless person is intensely miserable,” Fr McVerry has said. “Not knowing where, or if, you will have a bed for the night, not knowing who you will be sharing accommodation with, and often having to walk the streets all day long is no life for anyone.”

‘Housing stock’

Figures released last week show that there were 9,724 people living in emergency accommodation in Ireland during the period recorded in October. 

On Saturday afternoon, thousands took part in a demonstration in Dublin City Centre to highlight Ireland’s housing crisis. 

As winter sets in, the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive is preparing to provide over 300 extra beds across the city, a number of which will come into use in Peter McVerry Trust facilitates.

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has said that “there are still too many families and children experiencing this crisis”.

Although a further 70 families in Dublin exited emergency accommodation in October, Murphy has said that “we still continue to face a serious challenge and we have to do more.”

Today’s annual report notes that 313 people using the trust’s services progressed out of homelessness in 2017 while 1,424 people accessed the charity’s Streets to Home service, which includes accommodation and education services. 

The trust’s youth café was accessed by 1,398 people in 2017. The charity’s total income last year was over €24 million with €9 million donated. 

The charity – which says that it increased its housing stock by 17% last year – is set to meet its housing delivery targets in 2018 and 2019, including its first new build scheme in Coldwinters, Finglas, Co Dublin.

The charity is opening 13 social housing units in Dublin city centre today.

The new apartments are one of a number of developments the charity says it will deliver over the next three months.

