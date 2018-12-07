Stringer answers the call as full Dancing With The Stars line up announced

IRISH RUGBY LEGEND Peter Stringer is the latest announcement for the next series of Dancing With The Stars, and has been joined by country music singer Cliona Hagan and The Young Offenders actress Demi Isaac Oviawe to complete the line up.

They were announced as the final trio for the show on tonight’s Late Late Show and will face off against another seven competitors as they vie for the top prize as the show enters its third year in Ireland.

Competition for Stringer, Hagan and Oviawe will be provided by Clelia Murphy, Mairead Ronan, Johnny Ward, Eilish O’Carroll, Denis Bastick, Darren Kennedy, Fred Cooke and Holly Carpenter as they hit the dancefloor for 12 weeks from Sunday 6 January.

Although used to playing in the atmospheric cauldron of Thomond Park, Stringer said this will be something else entirely.

“I’ve never danced on a dance floor before so going from that to dancing in front of a live audience will be a whole new experience for me,” he said. “I’m nervous but up for the challenge!”

Oviawe said that she hopes she can inspire others through her appearance on the show.

Demi Isaac Oviawe Source: RTÉ

She said: “I’m so excited to be involved in this year’s show. I can’t wait to get started and learn a new skill. I’m hoping that I can be a role model for young black women in Ireland and maybe some might even follow in my dance steps!”

Hagan, meanwhile, said she was a little apprehensive, but excited and looking forward to seeing how far she can push herself.

Cliona Hagan Source: RTÉ

This year’s hosts are Nicky Byrne and Jennifer Zamparelli, and last year’s judges Brian Redmond, Lorraine Barry and Julian Benson are returning.

From January, the show will run to 24 March 2019.