Company charged with offences following UK baby death investigation

POLICE IN THE UK investigating the deaths and illnesses of babies at a number of hospitals have charged a pharmaceutical company with a number of offences.

ITH Pharma Ltd, based at Premier Park, northwest London, has been charged with seven counts of supply a medicinal product which was not of the nature or quality specified in the prescription on 27 May 2014.

It has also been charged with failing to take all reasonably practicable steps to ensure that patients were not infected by contaminants, in breach of the Health and Safety at Work Act, between 1 August 2009 and 1 June 2014.

The company is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday 17 December.

