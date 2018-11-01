This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 1 November, 2018
South Dublin pharmacist arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal prescription drugs trade

The pharmacist was arrested in August.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 1 Nov 2018, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 6,132 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4312868
Image: Shutterstock/i viewfinder
Image: Shutterstock/i viewfinder

A DUBLIN PHARMACIST has been suspended from working in Ireland as gardaí probe allegations he was involved in the illegal distribution of prescription drugs, TheJournal.ie can reveal.

The man, who owns a number of pharmacies in Leinster, was suspended from practising as a pharmacist earlier this year. 

Drug gardaí raided his house in Dublin in late August. They discovered around €5,000 worth of Xanax and Ritalin (a stimulant used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). They also discovered a small quantity of cocaine. 

The man, who is in his 40s, recently resigned as the director of his pharmacy group, a position he has held for over a decade. His mother has now taken official control of the business.

A check of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland’s registry confirmed that he has been suspended. 

TheJournal.ie understands that this man has been suspended until the garda investigation against him has concluded. It will then decide to either restore him or cancel his registration. 

According to the Pharmacy Society of Ireland, a member may have his or her registration suspended for undermining confidence in the profession. 

Its code of conduct states: “A suspension can be imposed where admonishment, censure or conditions are not sufficient or are inappropriate to protect the public or where the allegations are serious but there is not a realistic risk of recurrence and therefore cancellation of registration not appropriate.

If evidence suggests that the registrant is unable to resolve their failings a cancellation will be more appropriate. Suspension may be appropriate in relation to conduct which, while not presenting a risk to patients, undermines confidence in the profession.

pahrmafin5 Confirmation of the pharmacist's suspension. Source: psi.ie

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed the arrest and said that investigations are ongoing. A file has been sent to the DPP.

The Pharmacy Regulator was contacted but said it was not in a position to comment further but confirmed that the pharmacist was suspended from practising.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

