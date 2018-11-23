This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Have you found phone insurance useful?

There’s concerns that people aren’t clear on what their phone insurance covers, leaving them stuck when it gets damaged.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 23 Nov 2018, 10:13 AM
1 hour ago 5,467 Views 18 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Andrey_Popov
Image: Shutterstock/Andrey_Popov

DO YOU HAVE insurance for your phone, and if so, has it come in use?

A report by the Central Bank found that one in five people are paying for cover for their phones that they no longer need; within that number people could be paying for phone insurance twice over.

Director of Consumer Protection Gráinne McEvoy said that there’s also “a gap between what most consumers believe their gadget insurance covers and what it actually covers”.

So what about you: Have you found phone insurance useful? As in, did your phone insurance replace or repair your damaged or stolen mobile phone?


Poll Results:





Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
