This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 29 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Photograph of blue-eyed Vincent van Gogh is not the Dutch painter but his brother Theo

The discovery brings the number of existing van Gogh photographs back down to one.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 10:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,413 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4368042
A portrait of 15-year-old Theo van Gogh previously thought to be his brother Vincent.
Image: Vincent van Gogh Foundation
A portrait of 15-year-old Theo van Gogh previously thought to be his brother Vincent.
A portrait of 15-year-old Theo van Gogh previously thought to be his brother Vincent.
Image: Vincent van Gogh Foundation

A PHOTOGRAPH THOUGHT to be of a 13-year-old Vincent van Gogh has been proven to be a portrait of his brother Theo, aged 15. 

The discovery was made after the photograph – believed for more than 50 years to be of the famous Dutch post-impressionist artist – underwent in-depth research, the Vincent Van Gogh Foundation announced today.

The portrait was released by the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam alongside a photograph of a 32-year-old Theo, who acted as his brother Vincent’s financial backer throughout his career. 

The artist was not keen on having his photograph taken and today’s announcement means that there is now only one known photo of the painter in existence, that of a 19-year-old Vincent. 

The “13-year-old Vincent” photograph in question was first publicly presented at a 1957 exhibition organised by Belgian Van Gogh researcher Mark Edo Tralbauta.

For 50 years it was widely distributed and “the question of whether it could be someone else never came up”, Teio Meedendorp, Senior Researcher at the Van Gogh Museum, has said.

“There was never any immediate cause for doubt, precisely also because the boy in this photograph bears similarities to the portrait of the 19-year-old Vincent.”

The Real Van Gogh exhibition A detail from a van Gogh self-portrait. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

‘Blue eyes’

On a 2014 Dutch television programme, it was suggested that the photographs of the 13-year-old boy and the 19-year-old young man could be two different people.

The writer Yves Vasseur - completely separate to the initial investigation into the photograph – also started doubting the original identification. 

He discovered that the photographer in question, Balduin Schwarzt, only moved to his photographic studio in Brussels in 1870 when Vincent van Gogh was older than 13. 

Vincent van Gogh is best-known for his swirling post-impressionist landscapes, sunflower paintings and self portraits. He committed suicide, aged 37, in 1890. 

Comparing the brothers’ hair, frame and eyes – Theo had light-blue eyes – as well forensically examining the photo, researchers decided that the person in the portrait is most likely Theo. 

Van Gogh... Theo aged 15 next to Theo - not Vincent - aged 32. Source: Vincent van Gogh Foundation

Theo’s great-grandson Willem van Gogh said today that while he was surprised at the discovery ”I am pleased that the mystery has been solved.”

It is essential that Vincent van Gogh’s legacy is correctly passed on and preserved, and this research makes a significant contribution to such efforts.

Today’s discovery means that “we have rid ourselves of an illusion, while gaining a portrait of Theo,” Director of the Van Gogh Museum Axel Rüger has said.

“We have essentially returned to the situation as it always was up to the mistaken identification in 1957, with a single photographic portrait of the young, 19-year-old Vincent van Gogh.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Garda frustration as suspected pimp retains permission to stay in Ireland
    45,625  79
    2
    		Man who touched woman with penis on Dublin Bus claimed he was urinating at the time, court hears
    37,732  0
    3
    		Severe traffic at Dublin's Port Tunnel as motorists face rain and gridlock
    28,556  43
    Fora
    1
    		Want a UCD Smurfit School MBA? We're teaming up to give one reader a full scholarship
    869  0
    2
    		Ryanair is suing Irish officials over where the airline's staff are taxed
    737  0
    3
    		Tayto Park is planning a second roller coaster 'that will make people stop and stare'
    329  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    40,488  67
    2
    		Botha puts differences with Stander aside to renew friendly rivalry at Munster
    26,424  14
    3
    		Here are the three books shortlisted for the 2018 eir Sport Sports Book of the Year
    15,850  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Once the heartthrob of the jungle, Nick Knowles' old fashioned views are less than lust-worthy
    6,436  5
    2
    		After years of dating in secret, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx look set to wed... it's The Dredge
    6,134  0
    3
    		Stefanie Preissner summing up the millennial mindset on Cutting Edge will resonate with many
    6,140  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man charged over fatal Monaghan crash on Tuesday night
    Man charged over fatal Monaghan crash on Tuesday night
    Man on trial for alleged sexual assault on sleeping woman
    A hotel to be used for Direct Provision is still in the middle of a sale dispute
    HIGH COURT
    Solicitor suing Amanda Brunker and Independent Newspapers for defamation
    Solicitor suing Amanda Brunker and Independent Newspapers for defamation
    Air conditioning dispute between Seán Gallagher's firm and Nokia comes before court
    Migrant fishermen 'treated like modern slaves'
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ to commence Operation Open City today as Christmas road safety strategy is launched
    Gardaí to commence Operation Open City today as Christmas road safety strategy is launched
    Man charged over alleged 7-year online harassment campaign against number of women
    Four men arrested in relation to assault on referee after soccer match
    DUBLIN
    All-Ireland club champions appoint successful Tipperary underage boss
    All-Ireland club champions appoint successful Tipperary underage boss
    Severe traffic at Dublin's Port Tunnel as motorists face rain and gridlock
    Man who touched woman with penis on Dublin Bus claimed he was urinating at the time, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie