PHOTOS: Over 20,000 people hit the capital's streets to take part in Dublin Marathon

OVER 20,000 PEOPLE turned out to participate in the 39th annual Dublin Marathon this morning.
Asefa Bekele and Mesera Dubiso were the winners in the men’s and women’s races, finished with times of 2:13:23 and 2:33:48, respectively.
Cork’s Lizzie Lee, who previously won the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon, placed third in the women’s race, finishing with a time of 2:35:04 to be crowned the women’s national champion.
Olympian and Raheny Shamrocks runner Mick Clohisey finished after 2:15:57, winning the Irish men’s national title.
A number of road closures were put in place this morning to facilitate to marathon, but everything has began to open back up again over the last few hours.
And so, as the dust settles on yet another Dublin Marathon, here are some photos of people who took part in the race today:
Dublin Marathon 2018Participants pass through Fitzwilliam SquareSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Dublin Marathon 2018Participants pass through Fitzwilliam SquareSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Dublin Marathon 2018Lizzy LeeSource: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Dublin Marathon 2018Mick Clohisey finishes in sixth overall and winner of the Irish National Marathon titleSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Dublin Marathon 2018Gary O'Hanlon finishes in 10thSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Dublin Marathon 2018Eric Zimmerman after finishing second in the European Police Championships categorySource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Dublin Marathon 2018Doris Krueger during the raceSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Dublin Marathon 2018Mesera Dubiso winner of the 2018 SSE Airtricity Dublin MarathonSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Dublin Marathon 2018Archie Naughton and supporters before the start of the Dublin MarathonSource: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Dublin Marathon 2018Tadses TolaSource: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Dublin Marathon 2018Competitors in the Phoenix ParkSource: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Dublin Marathon 2018Competitors in the Phoenix ParkSource: Bryan Keane/INPHO
