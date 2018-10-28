This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 28 October, 2018
PHOTOS: Over 20,000 people hit the capital's streets to take part in Dublin Marathon

Asefa Bekele and Mesera Dubiso were the winners in the men’s and women’s races.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 7:11 PM
1 hour ago 6,739 Views 9 Comments
OVER 20,000 PEOPLE turned out to participate in the 39th annual Dublin Marathon this morning. 

Asefa Bekele and Mesera Dubiso were the winners in the men’s and women’s races, finished with times of 2:13:23 and 2:33:48, respectively. 

Cork’s Lizzie Lee, who previously won the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon, placed third in the women’s race, finishing with a time of 2:35:04 to be crowned the women’s national champion.

Olympian and Raheny Shamrocks runner Mick Clohisey finished after 2:15:57, winning the Irish men’s national title. 

A number of road closures were put in place this morning to facilitate to marathon, but everything has began to open back up again over the last few hours. 

And so, as the dust settles on yet another Dublin Marathon, here are some photos of people who took part in the race today: 

1 / 12

  • Dublin Marathon 2018

    Participants pass through Fitzwilliam SquareSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • Dublin Marathon 2018

    Participants pass through Fitzwilliam SquareSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • Dublin Marathon 2018

    Lizzy LeeSource: Bryan Keane/INPHO

  • Dublin Marathon 2018

    Mick Clohisey finishes in sixth overall and winner of the Irish National Marathon titleSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • Dublin Marathon 2018

    Gary O'Hanlon finishes in 10thSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • Dublin Marathon 2018

    Eric Zimmerman after finishing second in the European Police Championships categorySource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • Dublin Marathon 2018

    Doris Krueger during the raceSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • Dublin Marathon 2018

    Mesera Dubiso winner of the 2018 SSE Airtricity Dublin MarathonSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • Dublin Marathon 2018

    Archie Naughton and supporters before the start of the Dublin MarathonSource: Bryan Keane/INPHO

  • Dublin Marathon 2018

    Tadses TolaSource: Bryan Keane/INPHO

  • Dublin Marathon 2018

    Competitors in the Phoenix ParkSource: Bryan Keane/INPHO

  • Dublin Marathon 2018

    Competitors in the Phoenix ParkSource: Bryan Keane/INPHO

