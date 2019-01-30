Pictures: Here's what the country woke up to this morning

With a Status Yellow snow-ice warning in effect, parts of the country woke up today to snow.

Several parts of the country experienced snowfall overnight and there is widespread frost with icy stretches on untreated surfaces.

Met Éireann has said that there is the potential for further significant snowfall in some areas tomorrow while motorists are being urged to take extra caution on roads throughout the day.

In Roscommon, Zuzanna Lubienska woke up and snapped the snow near Carrick-on-Shannon:

Zuzanna’s dog, Manuka, enjoys the powder this morning.

Meanwhile, here’s the snowfall in Blackrock, Co. Cork.

Sticking with the Rebel county, here’s the scene last night at Cork Airport as snow fell.

In the grounds of the historic Lissadell House in Co Sligo, Bobby enjoys the fresh snow.

Jonathan Healy woke this morning to find 8cm of snow on his car:

Fair amount of snow overnight. Nearly 8cm on the car. #sneachta pic.twitter.com/LjKxn8cOGO — Jonathan Healy (@jonathanhealy) January 30, 2019

Met Éireann has tweeted the snow at its weather station in Mullingar today.

There is snow lying in many parts of the country this morning, with temps still below freezing in some areas also.

Here's our weather station in Mullingar this morning.

A national Yellow warning remains in place.

Feel free to send us in snow photos from where you are ❄️#Sneachta pic.twitter.com/wuVbfaem4B — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 30, 2019

Leinster’s highest mountain, Lugnaquilla or ‘the Lug’, was capped with snow this morning.

Up in Buncrana, Co Donegal, Donna Mclaughlin’s dog Teddy is having a blast.

Sorcha Crowley in Co Sligo woke up to this.

#Sneachta in ##Sligo this morning, gorgeous scenes but cars struggling on Cairns Road and Caltragh. pic.twitter.com/vzzaDVJejY — Sorcha Crowley (@sorcgirl) January 30, 2019

Meanwhile in Ballintrillick, Co Sligo.

