Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 30 January, 2019
Pictures: Here's what the country woke up to this morning

Several parts of the country experienced snowfall overnight and there is widespread frost.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 11:53 AM
1 hour ago 13,577 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4467257

With a Status Yellow snow-ice warning in effect, parts of the country woke up today to snow. 

Several parts of the country experienced snowfall overnight and there is widespread frost with icy stretches on untreated surfaces.

Met Éireann has said that there is the potential for further significant snowfall in some areas tomorrow while motorists are being urged to take extra caution on roads throughout the day. 

In Roscommon, Zuzanna Lubienska woke up and snapped the snow near Carrick-on-Shannon:

Zuzanna Lubienska snapped this at 9am this morning near Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon

Zuzanna’s dog, Manuka, enjoys the powder this morning. 

Zuzanna Lubienska's dog Manuka in the Roscommon snowfall.

Meanwhile, here’s the snowfall in Blackrock, Co. Cork.

Sticking with the Rebel county, here’s the scene last night at Cork Airport as snow fell. 

In the grounds of the historic Lissadell House in Co Sligo, Bobby enjoys the fresh snow. 

Bobby.

Jonathan Healy woke this morning to find 8cm of snow on his car:

Met Éireann has tweeted the snow at its weather station in Mullingar today.

Leinster’s highest mountain, Lugnaquilla or ‘the Lug’, was capped with snow this morning. 

LR SNOW ON THE LUG II2A9246 Source: Eamonn Farrell

Up in Buncrana, Co Donegal, Donna Mclaughlin’s dog Teddy is having a blast. 

Teddy

Sorcha Crowley in Co Sligo woke up to this.

Meanwhile in Ballintrillick, Co Sligo.

Woke up to snow this morning? Tweet us or send your photos to pictures@thejournal.ie.

