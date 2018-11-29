This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 29 November, 2018
Garda frustration as suspected pimp retains permission to stay in Ireland

The man currently has no serious convictions.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 12:05 AM
2 hours ago 5,939 Views 18 Comments
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

GARDA INVESTIGATING A suspected international pimp have been left frustrated after the man was given permission to remain in Ireland despite a number of active investigations into him, TheJournal.ie has learned. 

The man has been living in Ireland for almost a decade. During this time, he has left the state on a number of occasions and returned, having been granted re-entry without issue. 

Gardaí are aware of this man’s suspected criminal dealings and intelligence garnered by detective units in the capital have pointed to him being actively involved in prostitution, blackmail and the drugs trade. 

However, at this point, the man, who is originally from Brazil, has no serious convictions.

Sources have told this publication that the man could have been barred from re-entering the state due to the security concerns. The legal source said that there are two subsections of the Immigration Act 2004 which would allow civilian officials to stop this man’s re-entry. 

The law states that “an immigration officer may, on behalf of the Minister, refuse to give a permission to a person if the officer is satisfied that the non-national’s entry into, or presence in, the State could pose a threat to national security or be contrary to public policy” and also “if there is reason to believe that the non-national intends to enter the State for purposes other than those expressed by the non-national”.

Not allowing someone entry to the country despite documentation is called a leave-to land refusal and can happen at any passport control in the country.

A solicitor’s firm which deals specifically with immigration law told TheJournal.ie that leave-to-land refusals have increased dramatically in the last year. One solicitor told us that the increase may be down to a “policy shift” within the Department of Justice but that the powers held by immigration officials have remained the same.

The latest stats released by the Department of Justice showed how over 3,000 people were refused entry to Ireland in 2016. 

These details, released to the Irish Times under the Freedom of Information Act, showed that 483 Brazilian, 408 Albanian, 239 United States, 231 South African and 132 Pakistani citizens were refused entry to the State last year. 

Anecdotal evidence from immigration solicitors said that they expect the numbers to increase for 2018. 

Despite the intelligence and the gardaí’s belief that the man is involved in serious crime, they have so far been unable to block the man’s return to Ireland. Brazilians, under a deal between both the Irish and South American nation’s governments, do not need a visa to enter Ireland. 

Instead, they need permission to stay here for work and must also register with immigration.

Investigations

Gardaí believe the man uses a number of different names as he travels across Ireland, making him harder to detect. 

Officers are concerned that the man is involved in the slight increase in the number of male-only brothels operating in Dublin. Ruhama – an advocacy group which supports people as they exit prostitution – said it is aware of a number of these operations in Ireland. The organisation also confirmed that the name of the alleged ringleader – the same suspect – has come to their attention.

A complaint from a concerned person was made to the Department of Justice and the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) on a number of occasions about the man. 

Responding to a query for comment, the Department of Justice said: “Any potential criminal matter is a question for An Garda Síochána. On a more general note, Brazilian nationals do not require a visa to travel to Ireland, but may present at the border and seek permission to enter from an Immigration Officer.  They can be given a permission of up to 90 days at the border.

“As non-EEA nationals, Brazilian nationals are required to register their permission to be in the State if they intend to stay for more than 90 days. Non-EEA nationals who live in Dublin must register with INIS, in the Burgh Quay Registration Office, and if they live elsewhere in the country, they must register with An Garda Síochána, in their local Garda Registration Office. As part of the registration process, their identity if confirmed, and the basis upon which they are seeking to reside in the State, for example to work, study, or to join a family member who is resident in Ireland.”

Garreth MacNamee
