Dublin: 8 °C Monday 10 December, 2018
Houses evacuated after suspected pipe bomb is found by gardaí carrying out drugs search

A man and a woman have been arrested.

By Elaine Keogh Monday 10 Dec 2018, 9:40 PM
File photo of an Army EOD team member.
Image: Defence Forces
File photo of an Army EOD team member.
File photo of an Army EOD team member.
Image: Defence Forces

A NUMBER OF houses have been evacuated in Drogheda in Co Louth after gardaí conducting a drugs search found what they believe to be a pipe bomb.

During the search of a house in Marley Court, quantities of what is believed to be cocaine and amphetamines were seized.

Gardaí also found what they believe to be a pipe bomb.

The scene was preserved and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team arrived on site a short time ago.

A 56-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested and are currently being detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

A cordon has been put in place and a number of nearby houses have been evacuated.

The search, conducted at about 6pm, was carried out as part of an ongoing garda operation into criminal activity.

