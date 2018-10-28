This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 28 October, 2018
Pittsburgh synagogue shooter charged with murder after killing 11 people and injuring 6

US prosecutors charged Robert Bowers with 29 counts of federal crimes of violence and firearms offenses yesterday after he carried out the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in recent US history.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 7:32 AM
2 hours ago 7,662 Views 24 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4310232
Image: Andrew Stein/AP/Press Association Images
Image: Andrew Stein/AP/Press Association Images

THE MAN SUSPECTED of killing 11 people and injuring six at a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh yesterday has been charged with murder. 

Robert Bowers (46) is now in custody in hospital. It’s understood that he shouted anti-Semitic slurs before he opened fire at a baby-naming ceremony at the Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood.

Three police officers were also shot in the incident. 

The Pennsylvania attorney general has said the “shooter claimed innocent lives” at the family event. 

Bowers will now face federal charges that carry the death penalty, according to the US Justice Department.

“Hatred and violence on the basis of religion can have no place in our society,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said. 

“These alleged crimes are reprehensible and utterly repugnant to the values of this nation. Accordingly, the Department of Justice will file hate crimes and other criminal charges against the defendant, including charges that could lead to the death penalty.”

Saturday morning would traditionally be the busiest time of the week at a synagogue as it is the Jewish Sabbath.

US President Donald Trump condemned yesterday’s attack as “an assault on humanity,” and calling on Americans to “unite to conquer hate.”

In a pair of tweets, Trump said, “All of America is in mourning over the mass murder of Jewish Americans at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. We pray for those who perished and their loved ones, and our hearts go out to the brave police officers who sustained serious injuries.”

“This evil Anti-Semitic attack is an assault on humanity. It will take all of us working together to extract the poison of Anti-Semitism from our world. We must unite to conquer hate.”

Trump has since travelled to southern Illinois for a rally. Trump said he chose to continue with the event because he did not want “evil people” to control his life. But he said he would change his tone while speaking. 

US prosecutors charged Bowers with 29 counts of federal crimes of violence and firearms offenses yesterday after he carried out the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in recent US history.

With reporting by AP 

