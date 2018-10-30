This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 30 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Synagogue massacre victims' funerals take place today as Trump heads to Pittsburgh

11 people were gunned down during prayers at the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday.

By AFP Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 5:20 PM
21 minutes ago 614 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4313642
Mourners gather outside Rodef Shalom Congregation before the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal
Mourners gather outside Rodef Shalom Congregation before the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal
Mourners gather outside Rodef Shalom Congregation before the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal

THE FIRST TWO victims of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in recent US history will be laid to rest in Pittsburgh today as the grieving city awaits a controversial visit by US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania.

The funeral for Cecil and David Rosenthal – brothers aged 59 and 54 who were among 11 people gunned down during prayers at the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday – was to be held at the Rodef Shalom temple.

Trump’s visit to the city has been contentious, coming amid a mounting row over whether his fierce rhetoric at campaign rallies and on Twitter has been partly responsible for stoking extremism ahead of 6 November midterm elections, and a protest in Pittsburgh against the president has been called for this afternoon. 

“It’s just enraging that this type of hate crime could occur here and that the leadership of our country does not denounce anti-Semitism and does not denounce white nationalism and does not denounce neo-Nazism. And that is the problem,” Joanna Izenson told AFP on her way to the visitation for the Rosenthals.

There’s always going to be anti-Semitism, there always has been, but never have we had a president of this country who does not fight hard against it, verbally and in every way. And he needs those supporters and that’s why he doesn’t.

There was a huge turnout at Rodef Shalom, a 25-minute walk from the Tree of Life. Large pictures of the Rosenthal brothers were on display inside the lobby.

‘Purveyor of hate speech’

“There wasn’t an ill thought in their body,” Pittsburgh police detective Donald Pasquarelli, who provided security at Tree of Life events, told AFP outside the temple.

“When we worked events there, they were there always. They were the Tree of Life,” he said.

The shooting spree allegedly carried out by Robert Bowers came in the same week that authorities arrested a Florida man – an ardent Trump supporter – on suspicion of mailing more than a dozen homemade bombs to opponents and critics of the president.

News: Synagogue Shooting Pedestrians make their way past a collection of flowers placed for victims of the synagogue shooting along Shady Avenue in Pittsburgh Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The two incidents have led to accusations that Trump has fanned violence through his almost daily tweets and speeches lambasting illegal immigrants, political opponents and journalists in divisive and hardline language.

Bowers had reportedly claimed on social media that Jews were helping transport caravans of refugees from Central America into the US, repeatedly calling the migrants “invaders.”

The caravans are a favourite target of the president’s anti-immigrant rhetoric, and he has called a group of several thousand impoverished mainly Honduran migrants currently attempting to walk north to the United States “an invasion”. 

Jeffrey Myers, a Tree of Life rabbi who was present when the attack started, told CNN that “the president of the United States is always welcome”. 

But a former president of the synagogue, Lynette Lederman, spoke out on the network on Monday to tell Trump to stay away, calling him a “purveyor of hate speech”.

And a group of Pittsburgh Jewish leaders wrote an open letter to Trump on Sunday telling him he bears responsibility for the shooting and saying he was not welcome in the city unless he took steps including denouncing white nationalism and ending “your assault on immigrants and refugees”. 

Shooting Synagogue A casket is carried out of Rodef Shalom Congregation after the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal Source: Matt Rourke via PA Images

‘Christian rabbi’

Trump has struck back in typically robust fashion, arguing that critical journalists were, in fact, the ones feeding extremism across the country.

“There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news,” Trump tweeted.

“The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. That will do much to put out the flame of Anger and Outrage.”

Trump’s visit to Pittsburgh is not the only element of the administration’s response to the massacre that has been a source of controversy.  

Yesterday, Vice President Mike Pence attended a campaign rally in Michigan at which a so-called “Christian rabbi” was invited to speak on behalf of the area’s Jewish community.

Michigan James Pence US Vice President Mike Pence honors victims of the recent mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh while speaking at the DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids Source: Cory Morse | MLive.com via PA Images

Instead of opening up with prayers for the 11 victims of the Tree of Life shooting, Loren Jacobs praised Jesus Christ and then offered prayers for four Republican candidates.

At the end of the rally Pence, a devout Christian and hero of evangelicals, invited Jacobs back to say a prayer for the victims as “a leader of the Jewish community here in Michigan”. 

Jacobs then offered words for the dead in the form of a prayer to Jesus Christ, without naming any of them.

Jews expressed outrage over social media, describing Jacobs’ appearance as an “insulting political stunt” and blasting Pence as a “Christian supremacist”.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		A Brexit timeline: How much time is actually left to strike a deal?
    60,273  101
    2
    		Poll: Should Ireland follow the UK in introducing a 'Google tax'?
    34,936  64
    3
    		Nearly 70% of people want daylight savings scrapped
    34,176  63
    Fora
    1
    		The fashion juggernaut behind Zara, Bershka and Pull&Bear had a bumper year in Ireland
    198  0
    2
    		Plans for a €20m digital hub at Dún Laoghaire have been axed - but no one can agree why
    80  0
    3
    		'Nothing's more challenging than dealing with tragedy - this job goes beyond dispensing drugs'
    72  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    36,558  14
    2
    		Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    31,037  28
    3
    		Mannion hits 1-6 as Kilmacud claim first Dublin senior football title since 2010
    27,248  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Would you expect your partner to ditch booze over the course of your pregnancy?
    5,415  0
    2
    		Poll: Did you pass your driving test on the first attempt?
    4,646  3
    3
    		Here's everything you need to know about the 'miracle' hair tent that claims to make blow-drying so much easier
    4,548  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    EU
    The clocks went back on Sunday - but plans to stop the biannual time change won't happen next year
    The clocks went back on Sunday - but plans to stop the biannual time change won't happen next year
    A Brexit timeline: How much time is actually left to strike a deal?
    Brown Bag Films wants 'less restrictive' foreign worker rules as it struggles to find EU staff
    ITALY
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 10 people die in storms across Italy
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 10 people die in storms across Italy
    Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    Sexton stays at home as Schmidt names 26-man squad for Chicago
    PSNI
    Hate crime investigation after men in KKK hoods and costumes seen in Co Down town
    Hate crime investigation after men in KKK hoods and costumes seen in Co Down town
    Man (22) dies following overnight road collision in Co Tyrone
    Appeal after occupants barricade themselves in bedroom while masked men ransack home
    IRELAND
    The Irish Murderball - Ireland's first-ever World Championship wheelchair rugby team
    The Irish Murderball - Ireland's first-ever World Championship wheelchair rugby team
    'Keith Earls would've been a massive inspiration coming from a similar area to me'
    Jordan Larmour nominated for World Rugby award after outstanding year for club and country

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie