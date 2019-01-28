Landmark Dublin pizza restaurant closes its doors for the last time

A DUBLIN PIZZA restaurant that had been serving customers for over three decades closed its doors for the final time yesterday.

Pizza Stop will no longer be dishing out the dough from Chatham Lane in the city centre after the landlord refused to renew the lease, its owner Grace Terrinoni told TheJournal.ie.

In a post on Facebook, the Terrinoni family thanked customers, staff and suppliers for their custom over the past 30 years.

“We are closing our doors on 27 January 2019 and want to acknowledge everyone who has crossed our doorway and who has enriched our lives. We have loved being part of your lives and we look forward to our next chapter,” they said.

We have been here in Chatham Lane in Dublin 2 for over thirty years and we have loved every minute – making Amazing pizza and Italian food and bringing the best taste of Italy to Dublin.

The restaurant was frequently busy, serving a range of Italian food in the venue just off Grafton Street. Numerous well wishers shared anecdotes of good experiences at the restaurant under its Facebook post.

Germano Terrinoni had founded the business and had run it with his wife Grace until his death three years ago. Since then, Grace and her children had taken the reins.

Grace told TheJournal.ie that the family is searching for a new premises.

“We are putting Pizza Stop into storage at the moment to give us time to find the right place,” she said.

It’s understood the site on Chatham Lane is to be developed for retail purposes in the busy shopping district.