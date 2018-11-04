Poll: Do you use plastic bottles?

SEVERAL DUBLIN COUNCILS plan to install public water fountains in order to reduce the use of single-use plastics.

Dublin City Council is now working to “identify pilot locations” to trial water refill stations, a spokesperson has said. It’s hoped similar plans could be rolled out nationally.

Last week members of the European Parliament voted to adopt new rules which aim to improve the quality of and access to drinking water as well as reduce plastic waste from water bottles.

On average, every person in the EU consumes up to 106 litres of bottled water every year. Even if the bottles are recycled, this has a negative impact on the environment, with people being encouraged to use reusable containers instead.

