PM Theresa May will seek to reopen Brexit negotiations with the EU

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May will seek “legal changes” to the rejected withdrawal agreement she negotiated with EU leaders last month, according to a spokesperson, although Brussels has insisted it will not re-open the deal.

In a bid to try to secure the support of MPs, May will hold talks with unnamed officials or leaders from the EU today, according to her spokesperson.

“We have to have a deal which can carry the support of parliament and that’s going to require some changes to the withdrawal agreement,” the spokesman said ahead of a series of parliamentary votes this evening on Britain’s Brexit strategy.

Earlier today, DUP leader Arlene Foster said that her party is giving its endorsement to a proposal from a backbench MP which would see the backstop replaced by “alternative arrangements”.

Conservative MP Graham Brady put forward his amendment yesterday, which is now expected to be backed by his party.

Brady said that if the motion was approved by Parliament, it would give May “enormous firepower” to go back to Brussels and renegotiate the Brexit divorce deal.

The EU’s position in relation to the backstop has not changed, however.

Sabine Weyand, deputy to EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier has warned that negotiations are over.

“There’s no negotiation between the EU and the UK. That negotiation is finished,” she said yesterday.

She warned that Britain risked crashed out of the EU without a deal “by accident” because London cannot decide what it wants.

May spokesperson, however, has said that the Prime Minister has told her cabinet that “to win the support of the House of Commons, legal changes to the backstop will be required” and that EU leaders had made it clear that they want Britain to leave the EU on 29 March with a deal.

This, he said, “is in the best interests of the EU as well as the UK.”

