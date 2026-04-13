Gav rides the Rorycoaster at Augusta

Sinead is joined by Gavin from Augusta National.

It is the morning after another epic night for Rory McIlroy. But did it need to be epic? Does it always have to be so fraught, so tortuous? Yes, it seems. “Nobody,” as Gav says, “this good needs to be this interesting.” Some people just can’t help themselves.

We discuss the moments it seemed to be slipping away from McIlroy, from his wayward tee shots, his off-key round on Saturday to his slow start on Sunday before a steely recovery that eventually helped him to get over the line - as his rivals could not muster the kind of round Justin Rose produced last year to heap pressure on the Northern Irishman.

What next for a man who can now be described as Europe’s greatest ever golfer?

And how will Shane Lowry reflect on a week where a final-day 68 would have brought the green jacket back to Offaly? As he tries to make sense of how three good days gave way to a final, poor round, we assess what are heady days for Irish golf.