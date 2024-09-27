Advertisement

The Explainer
27 Sep 2024
What is happening with rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs?
Puff Daddy, P Diddy, Diddy, Love or Sean Combs — many of us would have grown up with the numerous names of that rapper over the last 30 years or so. The 54-year-old music producer, businessman and global celebrity is in federal custody in the United States, awaiting trial for a number of serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. The charges come on the back of a broad federal investigation of Combs and his associates over a number of years. To look at what exactly the charges are and how they form part of the wider Combs story, we're joined by journalist and author Aoife Barry.


