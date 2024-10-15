Advertisement

We need your help now

Support from readers like you keeps The Journal open.

You are visiting us because we have something you value. Independent, unbiased news that tells the truth. Advertising revenue goes some way to support our mission, but this year it has not been enough.

If you've seen value in our reporting, please contribute what you can, so we can continue to produce accurate and meaningful journalism. For everyone who needs it.

€2 a Month €5 a Month One-off amount
The Explainer
The Explainer
15 Oct 2024
How does Nepal deal with hundreds of landslides every year?
00:00

If asked to name some things we know about Nepal, most of us would probably say Mount Everest. The next might actually be landslides. The country is plagued by them. They can often be deadly, killing people, destroying homes and villages and disappearing entire road networks. Because of their prevalence in Nepal, there has to be constant vigilance and massive preparedness for when they actually happen.


On this week's episode — supported by European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations — we're looking at not only how Nepal navigates this, but also the complex job of work that is disaster preparedness across the Asia Pacific region, and how EU Humanitarian Aid is lending its expertise to help with this.


We're joined by Sanchita Neupane, People In Need's programme manager for EU Humanitarian Aid, and Davide Zappa, a regional thematic expert on disaster preparedness from EU Humanitarian Aid.


The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie