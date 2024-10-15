How does Nepal deal with hundreds of landslides every year?

If asked to name some things we know about Nepal, most of us would probably say Mount Everest. The next might actually be landslides. The country is plagued by them. They can often be deadly, killing people, destroying homes and villages and disappearing entire road networks. Because of their prevalence in Nepal, there has to be constant vigilance and massive preparedness for when they actually happen.

On this week's episode — supported by European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations — we're looking at not only how Nepal navigates this, but also the complex job of work that is disaster preparedness across the Asia Pacific region, and how EU Humanitarian Aid is lending its expertise to help with this.

We're joined by Sanchita Neupane, People In Need's programme manager for EU Humanitarian Aid, and Davide Zappa, a regional thematic expert on disaster preparedness from EU Humanitarian Aid.