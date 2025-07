Why are people in Ireland so lonely?

Ireland was named the loneliest country in Europe, but how did we get here?

This week on The Explainer, we’re looking at the scale and impact of loneliness in Irish society. From bereavement to social isolation, housing to remote work, our recent Your Stories piece highlighted just how many people are affected, and how deeply.

Dr Joanna McHugh Power of Maynooth University and chair of the Loneliness Taskforce Research Network joins us to explain the causes and consequences of long-term loneliness, what the latest research tells us, and what practical steps individuals and policymakers can take.

Help is available: you can contact Samaritans on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie or ALONE on 0818 222 024.