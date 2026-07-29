Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
29 Jul 2026
Could nature itself help stop Ireland's wildfires?
Wildfires have burned across Tipperary, Wicklow, Cork and Kerry over the past fortnight, during one of the driest spells in years. Almost none start naturally. But how far a fire spreads depends on what's growing on the land, and how wet or dry the ground is. More than half the land burned here over the past decade overlapped protected nature sites, according to analysis by The Journal Investigates. So why is our landscape so flammable, and would native woodland and rewetted peatland reduce the risk? Ecologist and environmental campaigner Pádraic Fogarty joins us.
Sign in or create
a free account
This one requires sign in
Most articles on The Journal are open to read. A small number, including this one, are reserved for registered readers.
Sign in or create a free account to continue
have your say