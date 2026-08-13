Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
13 Aug 2026
Could Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez be the next US president?
The US midterm elections are still months away, but attention is already turning to the 2028 presidential race. Speculation about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has grown after the New York congresswoman said she was not ruling out a run and topped an early poll of Democratic voters in New Hampshire. Could AOC win the Democratic nomination, would she stand a chance in a general election, or would a run for the Senate make more sense? University of Galway law lecturer and The Journal political columnist Larry Donnelly joins us.
Sign in or create
a free account
This one requires sign in
Most articles on The Journal are open to read. A small number, including this one, are reserved for registered readers.
Sign in or create a free account to continue
have your say