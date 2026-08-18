How can dangerous driving for social media likes be stopped?

Five teenage boys were killed when the BMW they were travelling in was driven the wrong way on the M9 in Kildare and collided with a car carrying three women and a seven-year-old boy. It came just over a week after a similar wrong-way crash on the M50 injured nine people.

Videos have meanwhile spread on social media of teenagers in stolen cars driving at speed. What is behind this behaviour, why are gardaí so limited in how they can respond, and what would it take to stop it? Our own News Correspondent Niall O’Connor joins us.



