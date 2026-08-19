An bhfuil oideachas trí Ghaeilge i mbaol?

This summer, The Journal is releasing a six-part series of The Explainer podcast through Irish, focusing on some of the biggest stories affecting the language and the Gaeltacht areas. This week, we look at the state of Irish language education in Ireland, including calls to reform the school curriculum to focus on spoken Irish, the lack of government plans for new all-Irish schools, and the rising number of students securing exemptions from the subject.

Déantar gearáin go minic faoi chaighdeán an oideachais Ghaeilge in Éirinn.

Iarrtar ar an rialtas an Ghaeilge mar ábhar a athrú as éadan sna scoileanna agus níos mó béime a chur ar an labhairt seachas próslitríocht, filíocht agus an gramadach le haidhm go mbeadh níos mó daoine níos cumasaí ó thaobh na labhartha de.

Bíonn brúghrúpaí ag iarraidh go mbeadh tuilleadh gaelscoileanna agus gaelcholáistí tógtha thar timpeall na tíre, ach níl plean ag an rialtas aon scoil lán-Ghaeilge a thógáil laistigh de chúig bliana.

Chomh maith leis sin, tugadh le fios i mbliana go bhfuil 60,000 dalta in Éirinn díolúine ón nGaeilge ar scoil, agus mura dtagann feabhas ar ráta na ndíolúintí, beidh 20% de dhaltaí in Éirinn díolúine ón nGaeilge faoi 2030.

Labhair muid leis an Léachtóir Emeritus Pádraig Ó Duibhir ón ionad taighde SEALBHÚ in Ollscoil Bhaile Átha Cliath faoi stad an ghaeloideachas in Éirinn.