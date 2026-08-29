Cén fáth go bhfuil nasc láidir idir Ghaeilge agus spórt in Éirinn?

The Journal is releasing a six-part series of The Explainer through Irish, focusing on some of the biggest stories affecting the language and the Gaeltacht areas. This week, commentator Cárthach Bán Breathnach joins us to explore the deep relationship between sport and the Irish language, and how Irish commentary found its place on our screens and airwaves.

Ní haon breág é go bhfuil muintir na hÉireann gafa leis an spórt.

Cloistear go minic go háirithe faoi TG4 agus an beart atá déanta acu gach cineál spóirt a chur chun cinn, ón rugbaí reigiúnach go hiománaíocht go sport na mban.

Ach céard é an caidreamh atá ann idir an spórt agus an Ghaeilge, agus cén fáth go cloistear tráchtaireacht Gaeilge ar na haerthonnta go minic?

Chun na ceisteanna seo a phlé, tá an tráchtaire Cárthach Bán Breathnach le The Journal faoin spórt agus an chaoi ina mbíonn an Ghaeilge fite fuaite leis an spórt.