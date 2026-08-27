Can the new series of Traitors live up to the hype?

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Last autumn, RTÉ’s unscripted hit took the country by storm, drawing over 800,000 viewers, turning retired prison officers into household names, and proving that psychological deceit makes for irresistible television. Now, twenty-four new players are stepping into Slane Castle under the watchful eye of Siobhán McSweeney for season two of The Traitors Ireland. But what happens when a new cast arrives having studied every trick in the book? Assistant News Editor Lauren Boland joins us.