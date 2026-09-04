The Explainer
The Explainer
4 Sep 2026
Who’s after 14,000 hectares of Ireland’s coast?
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More than 14,000 hectares of Ireland’s coastline are covered by applications to commercially harvest seaweed, with four companies seeking to take almost 51,000 wet tonnes a year if their licences are approved. At the same time, the maritime regulator is investigating claims of potentially unauthorised harvesting in protected areas, while traditional harvesters and environmental campaigners are raising concerns about the industry’s rapid commercialisation. So who gets access to Ireland’s seaweed, how do historical harvesting rights fit into the licensing system, and can the regulator keep up? The Journal Investigates reporter Conor O’Carroll joins us.
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