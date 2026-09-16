The Explainer
The Explainer
16 Sep 2026
Why are artists walking away from Ed Sheeran’s tour?
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Music and politics have always shared a stage, but the fallout from Macklemore’s removal from Ed Sheeran’s United States tour has made clear how that can be an uneasy relationship. Zara Hedderman, music and arts journalist and author of the Bad Arts newsletter, joins us to examine who gets to decide what can be said on stage, and what happens when artists stand together and say no.
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