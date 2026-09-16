Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
16 Sep 2026
Why are artists walking away from Ed Sheeran’s tour?
Music and politics have always shared a stage, but the fallout from Macklemore’s removal from Ed Sheeran’s United States tour has made clear how that can be an uneasy relationship. Zara Hedderman, music and arts journalist and author of the Bad Arts newsletter, joins us to examine who gets to decide what can be said on stage, and what happens when artists stand together and say no.
Sign in or create
a free account
This one requires sign in
Most articles on The Journal are open to read. A small number, including this one, are reserved for registered readers.
Sign in or create a free account to continue
have your say