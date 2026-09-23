The Explainer
The Explainer
23 Sep 2026
Why are new mothers struggling to get mental health care?
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Women can develop serious mental health difficulties at any point in the year after giving birth. But new reporting from The Journal Investigates has found that five of Ireland’s six specialist perinatal mental health hubs have stopped accepting new referrals after six months postpartum, while women outside major cities can face major barriers to accessing care. So why are services tightening access as demand rises, what happens to women who fall through the gaps, and will promised reforms make a difference? The Journal Investigates reporter Conor O’Carroll joins us.


This episode was created with support from the News Reporting Scheme.

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