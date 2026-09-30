Why is Drumcree back in the headlines, and what happens next?

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For almost 30 years, the violent confrontations that once defined the Drumcree marching dispute had disappeared from the streets of Portadown. But a procedural error by the Parades Commission and a series of court challenges have reopened the dispute, with protesters blocking a heavily restricted Orange Order parade from passing along the Garvaghy Road. So how did Drumcree become one of Northern Ireland’s most contentious flashpoints, why has the dispute returned now, and how might the current standoff end? The Journal's reporter Diarmuid Pepper joins us after spending several days reporting on the ground.