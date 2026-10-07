Will Budget 2027 actually make you better off?

Budget 2027 has something for almost everyone: income tax changes, a welfare increase, a higher fuel allowance, a bigger renter’s credit, an expanded Help to Buy scheme and lower childcare costs. But how much of it will actually make a difference to people’s pockets?

Dr Emma Howard, economist at TU Dublin, joins us to examine who gains most from the budget, whether the measures are reaching those under the greatest pressure, and why some of the government’s biggest interventions may do little to tackle the underlying problems in housing, energy and childcare.