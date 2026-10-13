Who is on strike tomorrow and what can we expect?

Hundreds of thousands of public sector workers are expected to strike tomorrow in a dispute over pay. Schools will close, non-urgent hospital services will be cancelled, and courts, council offices and OPW sites will shut their doors.

Union leaders rejected the government’s offer of last-minute talks at the Workplace Relations Commission this week, so the strike looks set to go ahead. So how did we get here, who’s likely to be impacted, and will the strike action have the desired outcome in relation to pay?

Laura Byrne speaks to our reporter Sophie Finn.