The Explainer
The Explainer
22 Oct 2026
What could the US midterms mean for Trump’s final two years?
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Americans vote in the midterm elections on 3 November, with every seat in the House of Representatives and about a third of the Senate up for grabs. Republicans currently control both chambers, but Democrats are mounting a big challenge to Donald Trump, with his approval ratings under pressure. What is driving the shift? Which races could decide control of Congress? And what would a Democratic victory actually mean for the final two years of Trump’s presidency? The Journal political columnist and University of Galway law lecturer Larry Donnelly joins us.
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