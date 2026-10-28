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Recent Revolut outages left customers struggling to access their money, raising questions for anyone thinking of making it their main bank. Digital banks offer better apps and lower fees, but what are the trade-offs when it comes to cash, customer service and getting help when something goes wrong? The Journal’s Valerie Flynn joins us to examine whether it makes sense to leave your traditional bank. Should you keep one on standby?

Does it make sense to ditch your traditional bank for Revolut?

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