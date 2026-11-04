The Explainer
The Explainer
4 Nov 2026
How did Texas turn blue?
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Texas has delivered one of the biggest surprises of the US midterm elections. James Talarico is the first Democrat to win a Senate election in the state since 1988, while Gina Hinojosa defeated longtime Republican governor Greg Abbott. How did Democrats finally manage to turn Texas blue? And did Donald Trump's backing of Ken Paxton cost Republicans the Senate seat? Hannah McCarthy, who has been reporting from Texas for The Journal, joins us.
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