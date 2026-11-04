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4 Nov 2026
What do the midterm results mean for Trump’s America?
Democrats made gains right across the United States in the midterm elections. It leaves Republicans facing a major defeat and Donald Trump facing two more years in the White House with less control. What drove the backlash, how much can Democrats now constrain his presidency, and what does the result mean for the race to succeed him in 2028? The Journal political columnist and University of Galway law lecturer Larry Donnelly joins us to examine the results.
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