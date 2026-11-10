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10 Nov 2026
What will the EPC summit mean for Dublin this week?
Almost 50 European leaders are coming to Dublin for the European Political Community summit, followed by a separate meeting of EU leaders on Friday. The gatherings will bring major road closures and public transport disruption, alongside what gardaí say will be the largest policing and security operation in the history of the State. So what exactly is the EPC, what should people in Dublin expect, and what does it take to secure an event of this scale? The Journal reporters Andrew Walsh and Niall O’Connor join us.
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