Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
23 Nov 2026
Can Ireland meet its growing electricity needs?
Ireland's electricity system has changed dramatically over the past 25 years, with wind and solar playing a much bigger role. But rising demand, wasted renewable energy and delays in building new infrastructure are putting the grid under increasing pressure. How can Ireland keep the lights on while moving towards a greener future? And what role do data centres, emergency generators and major investment projects play? EirGrid's chief corporate services officer, Errol Close, joins us to examine the challenges facing Ireland's electricity grid and what needs to change in the years ahead.
Sign in or create
a free account
Sign in to continue reading this article
It's usually for subscribers, but sign in or create a free account and you can read it now.
Sign in or create a free account to read more each week.
have your say