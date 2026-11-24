Why has the HSE just removed its chief executive after nine months?

On Monday, the HSE board announced it was ending chief executive Anne O’Connor’s tenure, less than a year into her role. O’Connor hit back, insisting she had not resigned and describing the process as “profoundly flawed”.

The move follows tensions over staffing and patient safety at Cork University Hospital, a near €800 million overspend and a public falling-out between the HSE and the Department of Health. So what happened, why now, and what does it mean for the health service heading into winter?