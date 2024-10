Ireland's chance to go it alone against Israel

It's a strange, strange week in Irish politics (and still with no election date in sight).

On the latest episode of The Candidate podcast — which now takes a weekly look behind the scenes and beyond the headlines to focus on what’s really happening in Irish politics right now — Christine Bohan, Christina Finn, and Rónán Duffy turn their attention to the Occupied Territories Bill. It has been knocking around the Oireachtas for years now, but only now in the dying days of the government is it getting renewed attention. Is there real appetite to take tangible action on Israel, or is it an election ploy?

We also look at Sinn Féin's week from hell, with the party in the headlines for all the wrong reasons across several fronts.

Also: a conscious uncoupling for the media darling of Dublin Bay South.