Fine Gael is continuing to haemorrhage TDs

We're all caught up in the pre-election doldrums, but is one party's ship in particular trouble?

On the latest episode of The Candidate podcast — which now takes a weekly look behind the scenes and beyond the headlines to focus on what’s really happening in Irish politics right now — Christine Bohan, Christina Finn, Jane Matthews, and Rónán Duffy examine how Fine Gael is continuing to lose TD after TD. As many as 18, but that depends on who you ask. How worried should their party headquarters be?

The team also look at the fabled left-wing voting pact (and how the differences between the different groups remain larger than they first appear) and a certain other election across the pond (which no one is willing to make a call on).