Advertisement

We need your help now

Support from readers like you keeps The Journal open.

You are visiting us because we have something you value. Independent, unbiased news that tells the truth. Advertising revenue goes some way to support our mission, but this year it has not been enough.

If you've seen value in our reporting, please contribute what you can, so we can continue to produce accurate and meaningful journalism. For everyone who needs it.

€2 a Month €5 a Month One-off amount
The Candidate
The Explainer
30 Oct 2024
Parents show great restraint not rioting over childcare
00:00

It's one of the biggest issues facing families across Ireland, and yet it never ranks highly in the list of people's political priorities. Could childcare still be the issue that wins or loses this election?


On the latest episode of The Candidate podcast — which now takes a weekly look behind the scenes and beyond the headlines to focus on what’s really happening in Irish politics right now — Christine Bohan, Jane Matthews, Rónán Duffy, and Sinéad O'Carroll examine the attempts at a political level to make access to childcare easier and to take that burden off parents. What are people experiencing right now, and are the solutions nothing more than throwing money at a growing problem?


The team also discuss the decision by the Washington Post to not endorse any candidate (and why that isn't something an Irish audience might balk at) and the new (surprisingly naive or astutely reflective?) book from a certain former housing minister.


The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie