How Stephen Donnelly went from firebrand independent to unseated minister

The general election is... over? And it's clear that the team have gone a little stir-crazy after a few too many hours in count centres.

Christine Bohan, Christina Finn, and Sinéad O'Carroll sit down to look at the case of Stephen Donnelly, and how the Cabinet minister ended up losing his seat — there were some early warning signs that Fianna Fáil feared he was in trouble, and possibly because of a weak campaign on the ground.

The team also chat about what exactly happened with the exit poll, and which Independents are waiting in the wings to prop up the next government?

Also: Would you rather a duck with small feet to come at you or... sorry, we can't remember how this meme is meant to go. It's been a long week.

Produced by Nicky Ryan.