And our award for Politician of the Year goes to...

... well, we're afraid you'll have to wait until our producer/barman counts the votes in accordance with PR-STV and reveals the winner at the end of the episode.

The team — Christine Bohan, Christina Finn, Jane Matthews, and Sinéad O'Carroll — break out the non-alcoholic mulled wine and alcoholic mystery red cocktails and decide on the winners of The Candidate's 2024 Politics Awards.

From Whoopsie of The Year to The Late Debate Debater Award, we look back on the year that was and look at the moments and people that really mattered.

Thank you to everyone who tuned in to The Candidate over the past year. We'd love to hear any thoughts or suggestions you have on the podcast — just drop a message to nicky@thejournal.ie.