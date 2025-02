The most politically loaded bowl of shamrock to date

It's almost March, and you know what that means: all political attention turns to one particular bowl of shamrock. Trump's second-term actions so far leave Ireland faced with a renewed dilemma: go ahead with the traditional St Patrick's Day trip in the name of using it to make our case on the world stage, or face the new realities of politics in 2025 and call off the Trump meeting.

That is, of course, if he will even have us.

Christine Bohan, Christina Finn, Jane Matthews, and Rónán Duffy sit down to look at the careful political chess that is now being played out. The team also have a (surprisingly energetic, it must be said) chat about the Seanad elections, and look at who was the real winner in the Dáil speaking row.