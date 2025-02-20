Ireland's big defence question and back garden cabin fever

Europe is in disarray, to say the least, over Trump's rumblings about distancing the United States from all us on this side of the Atlantic, and his new spat with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It will leave a massive hole in European defence if that happens, and that means Ireland is facing renewed attention over its military spend (or lack thereof).

Christine Bohan, Christina Finn, Jane Matthews, and Rónán Duffy sit down to look at the political reaction at home to this, and what it could mean for the future of the Defence Forces. The team also look at calls for the use of counselling notes and character references to be banned in gender-based violence trials.

And what podcast about Irish politics this week would be complete without a look at the plans — for better or for worse — to allow more back garden cabins to be built?



