Micheál Martin better be practicing his plámás right now
First, it was Covid restrictions that called off Micheál Martin's visit to the White House for St Patrick's Day in 2021. Then, during his second chance, he ended up actually catching Covid on the trip. Will it be third time lucky, or, after last week's Oval Office scenes, will this be one of the biggest tests of his political career? Will Trump unleash some pent-up anger directed at Ireland, or will Martin have perfected his plámás in order to keep him on side?
Christine Bohan, Jane Matthews (who is off to Washington next week), and Rónán Duffy also dissect the latest climate warning for government (will they listen to this one, now that there's euro signs involved?) and how it's clear from the repeated pleas from parents that disability services is an area where there is the opportunity to affect real change.
have your say