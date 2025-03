McGregor couldn't be more at home in Trump's White House

And just when we thought the dust had settled after Micheál Martin's visit to the Oval Office.

Conor McGregor's appearance in the White House was somewhat foreshadowed by Trump, who had referred to him as his favourite Irish person, but it caught many off guard. At the same time, McGregor being in the White House for 17 March shouldn't really come as any surprise – if anything, he's right at home. Could this be the start of Trump taking the former UFC fighter under his wing?

Also this week, Christine Bohan, Jane Matthews, and Rónán Duffy assess the latest chatter around housing targets, and highlight how there is still so little business being done in the Dáil (but also, who can we point the finger of blame at?).