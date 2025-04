Wait, is this going to be like 2008 all over again?

In a long, rambling press conference in the White House's Rose Garden on Wednesday evening, Donald Trump launched a historic global trade war - and Ireland is in the crosshairs.

There's a real sense of shellshock since the announcement of the new tariffs: it's going to take weeks, if not months, for the impact to be felt, but there are some pretty clear signs already about what might happen to Ireland - and the EU's - economy.

Christine Bohan, Christina Finn, Jane Matthews and Rónán Duffy discuss what this all means for Ireland - and just how worried the government is about it (and how worried we should all be).

