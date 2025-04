Kneecap get the scrutiny Netanyahu doesn't

Kneecap have never been strangers to controversy, but they have now been pushed firmly into the political spotlight. The Belfast rap group's Coachella protest, resurfaced footage of older live performances, and a call to “urgently clarify” from the Taoiseach have triggered a row that now spans Westminster, the Dáil, and is even making a mark on the other side of the Atlantic.

Sinéad O'Carroll, Christina Finn, Jane Matthews, and Rónán Duffy unpack the spectacle — and ask why some politicians seem more comfortable focusing on musicians than Gaza.

Also: the government’s housing plan is due any day now (we think), and there’s a €430,000 job on offer to help get it over the line. Is a housing czar the radical fix we’ve been waiting for, or a plan to launch and quietly shelve before the summer break?