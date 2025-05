Inside Leinster House: The unspoken rules of a really odd place to work

It’s the country’s most high-profile workplace, but is Leinster House actually designed to get anything done? What does a week in Irish politics actually look like? This week, we examine what life in the Dáil is really like, and the heady mix of routine, power, and pantomime that make it a dysfunction place to work.

Christine Bohan, Christina Finn, and Jane Matthews are joined by someone who is a familiar face on television these days, but was also once a familiar byline on The Journal: Gavan Reilly, political correspondent with Virgin Media News. He pays a visit to the people who taught him everything to share insights from his new book, The Secret Life of Leinster House.

Also: why do some politicians not know when to step down?